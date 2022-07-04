800 vying for a train ticket



People throng the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station to book seats for their journey home ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Public Relations Manager of Shohoz.com, a system of ticket purchase which manages Bangladesh Railways ticketing activities, Farhat Ahmed confirmed the matter on Sunday.

He said about 800 people are applying online for a train ticket. In that case, if

one gets a ticket, the remaining 799 will not get a ticket. And the 799 people who are not getting tickets are crowding at the counters of the railway station.

"Meanwhile, more than 15 times the capacity crowded the ticket counters. As a result, advance ticket sales ended on Sunday (for July 7), just two hours after the start," he added.

Ticket-seekers said they did not get tickets even after standing at 11:00pm last Saturday.

They are expressing their displeasure as they did not get tickets despite enduring unbearable suffering.

Mohammad Masud Sarwar, Station Manager of Kamalapur railway station, said, "There are 13,000 to 14,000 tickets at the counters. But about two to three lakh people are expecting tickets."

"Hardships have to be accepted as the ticket is less than the demand," he added.













