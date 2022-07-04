12-kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 1,254

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price upward, fixing the fresh rate of a 12-kg cylinder at Tk 1,254 against the existing rate of Tk 1,242.

"LPG price has been increased by taka one per kilogram (KG), the new price has been made effective from 6:00pm on Sunday," BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil told at a virtual press briefing on Sunday.

The price of different quantities of LPG cylinders will be determined accordingly, he added.

However, the price of auto gas has been fixed at Tk 58.46 per liter, which was Tk 57.91 earlier.

The BERC Chairman said the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no

relation with the global market price.

The BERC for the first time fixed the retail-level LPG price on April 12 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order.

The Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month, and it takes 7 to 10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country. Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally.









