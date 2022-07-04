PM to visit Tungipara by road today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Tungipara in Gopalganj on Monday with her family members by road across the Padma Bridge. This is her first visit to Tungipara after the inauguration of the bridge.

General people of the district, leaders and activists of the Gopalganj district Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies are very excited and overwhelmed about her arrival. Security has been

tightened across the city following the arrival of the Prime Minister.

On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gopalganj district Shahida Sultana confirmed the PM's visit. She said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the dream Padma Bridge of 21 districts of the south-west on June 25. She is coming to Tungipara on a private visit on Monday after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

It is learned that the Prime Minister will reach Tungipara at 11:00am on Monday. Later, she will pay his respects by laying a wreath at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Prime Minister along with her family members will take part in Fateha and special prayer seeking forgiveness of the souls of Bangabandhu and the martyred members of his family.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Prime Minister, both sides of the road from Muksudpur and Tungipara have been cleaned and Bangabandhu's mausoleum premises have been decorated. There is excitement among the leaders and activists and the locals surrounding the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Gopalganj district Chhatra League President Newton Mollah said the Prime Minister has built the Padma Bridge with the country's own money after countering all the conspiracies. First time the Prime Minister is coming to Tungipara by road through the Padma Bridge. The leaders and activists of the district BCL are excited and overwhelmed. The Prime Minister will be congratulated and welcomed in Tungipara on Monday.

Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul said the Prime Minister is coming to Tungipara on a private visit. She will come by road and spend some time here with her family members.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Prime Minister, the leaders and workers of Tungipara Awami League and allied organizations as well as the common people are overwhelmed, he added.

Gopalganj AL President Mahabub Ali Khan said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come to Gopalganj on a private visit by road through the dream Padma Bridge. PM's son Sajib Wazed Joy, daughter Sayma Wazed Putul and other family members are expected to be present there."

"She will spend some quality time with her family members in Tungipara and will return to Dhaka by a helicopter in the afternoon," he added.

Gopalganj Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Executive Engineer Md Ehsanul Haque said the Tungipara helipad has been cleaned, renovated and beautified on the occasion of the arrival of the Prime Minister including the eye-catching landing platform built on the bank of Madhumati River for the purpose of preserving the memory of Bangabandhu.

Gopalganj Roads and Urban Development Department Executive Engineer Zahid Hossain said the Prime Minister would come to Tungipara in Gopalganj by road. On the occasion of her visit, emergency maintenance work of the road has been done by the road department. The roadside jungle has been cleared. The trees on both sides of the road have been decorated with colors.

Gopalganj Public Works Department Executive Engineer Kamrul Hasan said all the preparatory work of the mausoleum complex of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been completed. In the meantime, the work of cleaning and beautification of the mausoleum complex has been completed. This work of cleanliness will continue till the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana said all preparations have already been completed for the arrival of the Prime Minister. Extensive preparations have been made to make the Prime Minister's visit uninterrupted. The police administration will have a large number of law enforcement personnel in uniform and white uniform to ensure three levels of security. Besides, police personnel will also be on duty on the arrival of the Prime Minister.









