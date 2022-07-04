PM for circular road around capital city



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to construct a circular road surrounding the Dhaka city for vehicular movement to keep the inner city free from traffic congestion.She has also asked the authorities to relocate the kitchen markets of Dhaka city to outskirts of the city like Kanchpur, Amin Bazar and Keraniganj. She also asked to establish four new large kitchen markets like Karwan Bazar at the outskirts of the city.The instructions were given at the regular Cabinet meeting held on Sunday at Secretariat's Cabinet meeting room with the Prime Minister in the chair. The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence while other Cabinet members and officials concerned attended it at the Secretariat.While briefing journalists after the meeting at the Secretariat Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The Prime Minister asked all to ensure good governance as it's urgent to ensure proper development. It was possible for us to implement the Padma Bridge project due to having good governance in the country."The meeting has adopted a welcome motion over the successful construction and opening of thePadma Bridge congratulating the Prime Minister for her performance."It's but natural that vehicular movement has increased in Dhaka city after opening of the Padma Bridge. The meeting has discussed about construction of a circular road surrounding the capital city, so that the long-route transports don't need to enter the city in future. She has asked the authorities to undertake necessary projects as soon as possible to address the issue of traffic in the city," he added."The Cabinet has expressed its satisfaction over the successful construction and opening of the Padma Bridge with strict monitoring and ensuring good governance," he said, adding that the Prime Minister asked to ensure good governance in implementing various projects in future.Regarding operation of motor bikes over the Padma Bridge, the Cabinet Secretary said, "It's uncertain to start motor bike operation through the bridge before the holy Eid-ul-Azha."It's decided to install camera, artificial security and speed gun on the bridge. The authorities have been working to install the materials on the bridge. But, it's still uncertain whether the works will be completed before the Eid. Once the work is completed, the bridge will be opened for motor bikes again," he added.Earlier on June 27, the Padma Bridge authority banned plying motor cycles on the bridge to bring discipline in vehicular movement and saving lives from accidents.Earlier on June 26, the bridge was opened for the operation of all vehicles. But, at least 75 per cent of the transports that crossed the bridge on first day was motor cycles. Some major accidents took place on the bridge due to uncontrolled speed and claimed two lives.In the meantime, a youth Bayezid, who claimed himself as a Tiktok artist, was seen to upload a video in social media opening a nut from the bridge and that got viral. The law enforcement agencies have arrested him. He was taken on a seven-day police remand for questioning.