Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:42 AM
Cabinet clears draft of Family Court Act

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Sunday approved the draft of 'Family Court Act, 2022' that aims at replacing an ordinance of the military regime issued in 1985 with some minor changes.
The approval was given in the regular meeting of the Cabinet held at the Cabinet Division meeting room. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Other Cabinet members and officials concerned were present at the Secretariat meeting venue.
Same time, the draft of
    'Bangladesh Dairy Development Board Act, 2022' was sent back with some observations of the Cabinet after discussion.
The proposal was placed in the meeting for the Cabinet's in principle clearance with a view to ensuring quality of dairy milk through providing technical support and cooling storage facilities to the farmers for proper preservation of improved feeds for the animals.
While briefing at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists, "The draft of Family Court Law was placed in the meeting to replace the Family Court Ordinance, 1985 as per the directives of the High Court."
As per the existing law, the government can consider not only the courts of district judges as appellate court for the cases being disposed in the Family Courts. But, in the new law, the courts of other judges equivalent to the district judges can also be considered as appellate courts for such cases, he said.
The draft of Bangladesh Dairy Development Board Act, 2022 was sent back with some observations to assess whether there is any duplication of other related laws through consultation of all stakeholders within the next two months, said Anwarul Islam.
The Cabinet also cleared a proposed agreement to be signed between Bangladesh and Brazil immediately so that the diplomats and government officials of the two countries can visit each other's country with just on-arrival visas, he added.


