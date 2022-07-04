Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Though the floods that ravaged large swathes of Sunamganj have started to recede, a return to normal life is nothing more than a distant afterthought for survivors. Since the deluge began in mid-June, myriads of people have been sleeping rough on highways, with their food stock either washed away or destroyed. The embattled residents of Sunamganj are now looking for help to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.
After the devastating floods swept away her house Sunamganj, septuagenarian Arfun Begum was forced to take shelter on a highway. The widow used to live by herself at her modest home in Ambari village. But now, a helpless Arfun breaks down in tears whenever she sees people.
Sisters Sumaiya and Ispa are helping their father salvage paddy by drying them out under the scorching sun in Baraban village. The third graders' father had stored around 933 kg of paddy for his family to live on for the rest of the year, but almost 746 kg of grains went under water when the floods hit their village last month.
Sisters Sumaiya and Ispa are helping their father salvage paddy by drying them out under the scorching sun in Baraban village. The third graders' father had stored around 933 kg of paddy for his family to live on for the rest of the year, but almost 746 kg of grains went under water when the floods hit their village last month.
Kamrunnahar Begum, an octogenarian from Mannargaon, says she's never seen a flood as damaging as the one this year. But Kamrunnahar refused to leave her modest home even when the water inside the house became knee-deep. The house was partially damaged by the time the water started to recede.
Kamrunnahar Begum, an octogenarian from Mannargaon, says she's never seen a flood as damaging as the one this year. But Kamrunnahar refused to leave her modest home even when the water inside the house became knee-deep. The house was partially damaged by the time the water started to recede.
Like countless others, flood victim Jarina Begum took shelter on a highway in Dowarabazar's Mannangaon. She does not know when she will be able to return home. This photo was taken as she was attempting to dry out her wet pillows on the highway.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Import-export halted at Hili port for 8 days
After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces
JaPa should be parallel to AL, BNP: Raushan
7 teachers express no confidence in DU Psychology Dept Chair
Rice prices jump 10pc in just five days on Dhaka duty cuts
Dengue: 21 new patients hospitalised
Covid: 1,685 new cases in 24hrs
Security steps to make PM's public meeting a success: IGP


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft