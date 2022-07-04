After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces

Though the floods that ravaged large swathes of Sunamganj have started to recede, a return to normal life is nothing more than a distant afterthought for survivors. Since the deluge began in mid-June, myriads of people have been sleeping rough on highways, with their food stock either washed away or destroyed. The embattled residents of Sunamganj are now looking for help to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

After the devastating floods swept away her house Sunamganj, septuagenarian Arfun Begum was forced to take shelter on a highway. The widow used to live by herself at her modest home in Ambari village. But now, a helpless Arfun breaks down in tears whenever she sees people.

Sisters Sumaiya and Ispa are helping their father salvage paddy by drying them out under the scorching sun in Baraban village. The third graders' father had stored around 933 kg of paddy for his family to live on for the rest of the year, but almost 746 kg of grains went under water when the floods hit their village last month.

Kamrunnahar Begum, an octogenarian from Mannargaon, says she's never seen a flood as damaging as the one this year. But Kamrunnahar refused to leave her modest home even when the water inside the house became knee-deep. The house was partially damaged by the time the water started to recede.

Like countless others, flood victim Jarina Begum took shelter on a highway in Dowarabazar's Mannangaon. She does not know when she will be able to return home. This photo was taken as she was attempting to dry out her wet pillows on the highway. -bdnews24.com









