Aerospace University begins academic journey formally at permanent campus

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) has formally commenced its academic sessions from Lalmonirhat Campus on Sunday (July 03, 2022).

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan graced the event as Chief Guest.

Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nazrul Islam welcomed the air chief and his delegation to the newly built campus.

High officials from air headquarters and local civil and military administration were present in the occasion.

BSMRAAU started its academic activities in 2020 from Dhaka campus. However, its permanent campus of this University will be in Lalmonirhat.

In February 2022, the University inked a tri-partite contract for feasibility study, master plan and DPP preparation - completion of which will ensue the construction of its permanent campus.

Till the permanent campus is built, Air Force has come forward and constructed an academic building and a residential facility to facilitate the university to commence academic sessions from Lalmonirhat.

Initially two ongoing undergraduate programmes have been shifted to Lalmonirhat.

Speaking in the occasion, the Air Chief reminded that all that BSMRAAU is a dream project of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasin.

He also observed that "University looks poised to become a Centre of Excellence for aviation and aerospace studies in this region and beyond."

Noting that the our Perspective Plan 2041 envisions making Bangladesh an aviation hub by 2041, the Air Chief hoped that BSMRAAU will act as a "strategic tool for Bangladesh and beyond to produce skilled human resources to serve in the rapidly growing aviation and aerospace sector."