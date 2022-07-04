Flood: Netrokona fish farm owners suffer losses of Tk 11.57 cr

NETROKONA, July 3: Fish and fish spawns from 26,417 waterbodies and farms worth Tk 11.57 crore have been washed away by the recent flood in Netrokona.

Most of the fish farmers had taken loans from banks, which have become a burden now. The flood ruined their dreams as they have lost everything they had invested in fish farming.

Md Rokonuzzaman Khan Khokon, owner of Nipa Agro Fisheries, said that he had cultivated various species of fish in 100 decimals of land. "All of the fish were ready for sale. I had hoped that I would get Tk 30 lakh by selling these fish. But sudden flooding has destroyed my hope completely."

"I had taken Tk 12 lakh as loan from a bank. I have no idea how I'll repay my debt," Khokon said.

Md Arifur Rahman and Mukhlesur Rahman, two other fish farm owners, said that they cultivated fish worth Tk two crore in 34 acres of land.

They too had taken a loan of Tk 1.9 crore from a bank. But all of their fish have been washed away by flood.

"I had taken Tk 11 lakh as loan from Bangladesh Krishi Bank. I had also taken money from some of my acquaintances. I had invested Tk 30 lakh in fish farming. But all of my dreams were ruined. I'll have to spend the rest of my life in repaying my debts," said Md Ilyas Talukder, another fish farmer from Netrokona's Baushi union. According to Mohammad Shahjahan Kabir, Fisheries Officer of Netrokona district, a total of 15,826 fish farmers and fish farm owners have been affected due to severe flooding.

"Around 3,500 hectares of area used as fish farms have been affected by the flood. Farmers incurred losses of Tk 11.57 crore," said Shahjahan. -UNB











