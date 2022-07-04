Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4 policemen held for possessing drugs

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

KHULNA, 3 July: Four policemen have been arrested by Detective Branch (DB) police from two separate places in Khulna Sadar upazila, officials said on Sunday.
DB police inspector Tapan Singh said cases were filed against the four under the Narcotics Control Act at Sonadanga and Daulatpur police stations. Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur police station, said that two policemen- Ashikur Rahman and Gias Uddin were suspended after their arrest.
DB police recovered 40 Yaba pills from them near Daulatpur Rehana filling station around 7 pm on Friday when went there for selling the drugs, he said. On Saturday, DB's SI Bidhanan Chandra Roy filed a case against the duo, he added.
Meanwhile, two other policemen were arrested from Islamia College Road of Sonadanga on the same charge. Nahid Mridha, OC of Sonadanga police station, didn't provide detail information about them.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Aerospace University begins academic journey formally at permanent campus
Flood: Netrokona fish farm owners suffer losses of Tk 11.57 cr
4 policemen held for possessing drugs
DU teachers protest derogatory remarks against Dr Arefin Siddique
Bangladesh Pathonatya Parishad stages demonstration on Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
JUTA protests killing and humiliation of teachers
Ferry owners, hawkers fret over going out of business
Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum organises a discussion


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft