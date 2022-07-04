4 policemen held for possessing drugs

KHULNA, 3 July: Four policemen have been arrested by Detective Branch (DB) police from two separate places in Khulna Sadar upazila, officials said on Sunday.

DB police inspector Tapan Singh said cases were filed against the four under the Narcotics Control Act at Sonadanga and Daulatpur police stations. Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur police station, said that two policemen- Ashikur Rahman and Gias Uddin were suspended after their arrest.

DB police recovered 40 Yaba pills from them near Daulatpur Rehana filling station around 7 pm on Friday when went there for selling the drugs, he said. On Saturday, DB's SI Bidhanan Chandra Roy filed a case against the duo, he added.

Meanwhile, two other policemen were arrested from Islamia College Road of Sonadanga on the same charge. Nahid Mridha, OC of Sonadanga police station, didn't provide detail information about them. -UNB











