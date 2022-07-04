Video
DU teachers protest derogatory remarks against Dr Arefin Siddique

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

DU teachers protest derogatory remarks against Dr Arefin Siddique

DU teachers protest derogatory remarks against Dr Arefin Siddique

The teachers of mass communication and journalism department of University of Dhaka protested the speech of MP Kazi Firoz Rashid against AAMS Arefin Siddique.
Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique was a teacher of MCJ department and served as vice-chancellor of Dhaka University for two terms.
In this regard, a press release was issued by Dhaka University's Mass communication and journalism (MCJ) Department chairman Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed.
"We, the teachers of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, are very shocked by such a lie of a public representative. The actual information is Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique obtained his PhD in 1986 from the renowned Mohir University of India. Besides, he has made countless students by making outstanding contributions over the last four decades in the spread of communication and journalism education in Bangladesh," the press release reads. It also says, "Kazi Firoz Rashid has to repent and ask forgiveness from Prof. Arefin Siddique for making such false statements about him."
Earlier, on June 30, while speaking on the closing day of the budget session, MP Kazi Firoz Rashid, said in his remarks that Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique did not have a PhD degree which spread a notable impact on the teachers and the students of the department.    -UNB


