Bangladesh Pathonatya Parishad stages demonstration on Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy













Bangladesh Pathonatya Parishad stages demonstration on Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy premises in the capital protesting the attack on the platform's vice-president Dr Ratan Siddique and playwright Prof Fahmida Kali on Sunday. A group of miscreants attacked playwright and Bangla Academy literary award winner Dr Ratan Siddiqui just before Jumma prayers on Friday. photo: observer