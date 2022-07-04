JUTA protests killing and humiliation of teachers

Teachers of the Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Sunday staged a demonstration on the campus protesting the humiliation of Principal Swapan Kumar Biswas in Narail and killing of college teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker at Savar.

Under the banner of Jahangirnagar University Teachers' Association (JUTA), they formed a human chain on the central Shaheed Minar premises of the university about 11.30 am.

Addressing the program, JUTA President Professor Laek Sazzad Andallah said, "Teacher harassment and assaults are constantly happening in the country. Many teenaged gangs being formed in different places. If the teacher or the administration speaks against them, then they attack the teacher and the administration. I don't want to call a student who insults or kills a teacher. They are misguided."

'The relevant ministry of the government has to find out the reason behind what is happening. If we want to find a solution to the incident, we have to find the source. We must refrain from making vulgar remarks about teachers through social media,' he added. -BSS













