

Daily essential prices again shoot up before Eid



However, this year it appears traders and wholesalers have indulged in a sick competition on how to hike prices, with and also without festivals throughout the year.



Prices of ginger, garlic and onion have 'expectedly' shot up in the city's kitchen markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Besides prices of fine rice, lentils and potato have also increased.



Though the government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities, but ground reality suggests the opposite. In addition, we mark widespread violation between kitchen market price charts fixed by the government and actual prices charged by wholesalers and retailers.



The point, however, whether it is gas, edible oil, or rice to whatever daily essential - this year has so far been a year of unexpected price hikes. And prior the two Eid festivals the city's kitchen markets have manifestly turned into profit mongering money-making centres.

The growing size of our kitchen markets dictate that it cannot be controlled by laws merely remaining in paper. The laws will have to be realized through regular and strict enforcement.



However, when people are suffering to the extent that they have been - controlling price of daily essentials should have been the government's number one priority before this year's Eid-ul-Adha. Grabbing undue advantage of little law in practice - dubious trade and retailer syndicates have now become the ultimate beneficiaries of abnormal price hikes in the country.



It is natural that if supply of daily essentials increase, the price would automatically decrease, however, it is not happening in our country in recent months. That said - On one hand, we want a free market economy, while on the other we want to control the market. We specifically need to decide what we want to control and what not.



Need of the hour demands to engage mobile courts, and at least two operating through shifts in every kitchen market. Simultaneously, we call on our business community to operate in the sacrificing spirit of Eid-Ul-Adha and assist the government to keep prices of essential commodities within affordable range.



We also suggest, the government to mull over the option to bring local importers, wholesalers including retailers under a regular consultative process to deter abnormal seasonal and festive price hike.



