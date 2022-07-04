

Remembering the king of songs



He has sung in many Bengali movie songs and has been hailed by the people of Bengal as the king of music and at the same time has received love and immense interest and respect of the people. He has won multiple National Film Awards for her outstanding singing ability and has been widely acclaimed nationally and internationally.



Andrew Kishore was a singer who would never run his own campaign and because of his singing ability people found him and put him in the heart. Fatal cancer afflicted our beloved singer and after a long battle with cancer he was finally defeated to death but his famous songs were not defeated.



Cancer destroyed his body but could not destroy his immortal creation.This famous singer was born in Rajshahi and he established himself by his singing power. No one took him by the hand and gave him a chance to establish.



There was a time in Bengali cinema when most of the producers and directors dependedon him for film songs. Andrew Kishore has sung more than 15,000 songs and most of his songs have been super-hit.



The untimely death of the beloved singer has created an extreme void in the Bengali film arena and at the same time created a gap in the world of Bengali music.



The artist was a great patriot and before his death he prayed to God that his death would take place in his own country. This immortal artist has sung many spiritual songs and he has taken spiritual songs to a different height with his magical voice.



As a playback singer he was a unique and extraordinary genius and had the ability to sing any kind of song. His extraordinary skills were in any type of song such as romantic songs, melodious songs, folk songs and patriotic songs. The magical voice of Kishore could be adorned on the lips of any actor on the screen of Bengali cinema.



He didn't become a great artist overnight. He had to work hard to become a great artist.



He worked tirelessly for Bengali cinema, and sang non-stopped and the directors at the time could not find an alternative artist to sing those songs. He has worked with many great lyricists and composers of the country.



'Dak Diyachen Doyal Amare', "Amer Sara Dehokheogomati', Hairemanushroginfanush' etc are his best creations. He sang songs with the sweetness of his heart, and his songs captivated audiences of all classes. He enriched the repertoire of Bengali songs with his many famous songs and enriched the Bengali language.



He hated back biting and never engaged in dirty criticism against anyone. He was a true devotee of music. This great singer started his journey as a playback singer in 1997 and with his long patience he established himself at a unique height in the land of Bengal.



From generation to generation many artists will come to sing Bangla songs and contribute to Bengali songs but the Bengali nation will never find a rare talent like Andrew Kishore. Andrew Kishore has not only sung for Bengali movies, he has also sung for the film industry in other parts of the world and gained fame.



He started pursuing music at the age of 6 and after the liberation war of Bangladesh he was listed as a regular singer on Rajshahi Betar. On Rajshahi Betar, he regularly sang Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, patriotic songs, folk music and classical music and since then he has been popular among the people.



He has won the National Film Award eight times, the Bacchus Award five times and the Prothom-alo Merrill Award twice.



He brought innovation and a different kind of dimension to Bengali music and due to his multi-dimensional talent, the music world of Bengal reached a unique height in a short span of time. He has mastered all types of songs and has proved that it is possible for an artist to give voice to any type of song.



At the time he became famous for singing, technology was not so advanced. He enriched the world of music with hard work and devotion. Throughout his life he sang many famous songs that made him a dream man to young men and women. His favourite songs can still be heard in the tea shops of rural Bengal and in the mouths of the people in the alleys of the city.



This favourite artist had a dream to do something big but he didn't get that time anymore. Dear artist is not among us today, but we salute him for his infinite creation.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,Dhaka Cantonment.

















