

Realizing learners’ skills in English



But it is alleged that in most cases our conventional education system hardly balances between knowledge and skills which is one of the pivotal to ensure a knowledge-based society.



In the globalized era in producing human, English language proficiency is one of the prerequisites. Considering the importance of English skills for producing a globally abled nation English as a compulsory academic subject is taught at primary, secondary, higher secondary, even at the tertiary level of educationalthough English skills of the graduates in our country is mostly frustrating.



The poor English skills of students in many cases cannot serve their academic purposes, let alone be prospective to their goals in life. Shifting English teaching and learning approach from Grammar Translation to Communicative method has made many arguments in these days.



Many raise a pertinent question that are we on the right direction to develop English knowledge of students? It is really tough to claim how much we have been able to develop English skills of students.



Even in the digital age, English fear reigns the hearts of the learners. Over the years studies have been conducted by the language researchers to reveal the challenges for which the students in our country in most cases fail to equip English skills thoroughly.



The findings mostly reveal that English curriculum, teachers' teaching approaches and their teaching efficiency and classroom environment are unsatisfactory to enhance English skills of learners.



It is no denial that teachers in these days are target-oriented. They give much concentration on completing their assigned courses. Not the most but many hardly have any realization whether they have been able to enhance students in English skills.



Students also cannot but avert their incentive centric attitudes that all the priority is hunting good CGPA where achieving academic excellence, skills and knowledge is their optional concern. Not only students but also teachers find out shortcut ways and emphasize more on guidebooks than the prescribed text books.



Many teachers impliedly or explicitly encourage students to rote learning. It is supposed that communicative English has been introduced to boost up the creativity of students at different education level. But the question is really pertinent to raise; are our students becoming creative in their communicative English curriculum?



We hardly notice that communicative English has helped them to be creative, rather the much priority students are giving to rote learning to obtain good grades in their English academic courses. It is noticed that students are being promoted to next class and they are having good grades in English but they are showing poor basic in English.



These days in our country, the question of quality education frequently comes to our mind. The poor performance of our students corresponds to the poor state of our education at different education level. Especially, the tertiary education is criticized blatantly as it has mostly failed to develop skills of the students.



Memorization-based education culture hardly gives the learners employment opportunity. English skills of tertiary students is really frustrating. Many students neither speak English correctly and confidently nor write a few sentences without mistakes.



Despite completing honors and masters, even MPhil or PhD they are hardly equipped with English communication skills. Many MPhil and PhD students are stuck with English language deficiency in our country. On top of that, English fear and inability to write English sentences correctly compel many to adopt plagiarism.



Things are more frustrating when we notice that in the recent years the majority of GPA-5 holders who are taking admission in Dhaka University, cannot manage pass mark in admission test.



It is found that at different unit of admission test most of the so called GPA- 5 holders cannot qualify themselves due to not obtaining conditional marks set by the university authority.



Most of the answer scripts of the admission test directly remain unchecked as they cannot fulfil the criteria of conditional marks in English. The admission test results of this timeare not exceptional to the case. Recently, the result of Kha unit in Dhaka university admission test has been published.



In this case, our frustration has deepened because more than ninety per cent students have failed in English in Dhaka university admission test.



Education experts claim that the failure in admission tests of theGPA-5 holders reflects the poor quality of our education. They say that lack of adequate subject knowledge is the consequence of such disappointing failure in admission test in Dhaka University.



However, in case of English skills deficiency there is allegation ofthe lack of proper teaching at school and college. We do nothing but blame the ongoing education system and many other related issues continuously degrading our education.



But can we realize that the poor state of English skills of students disrupt many educational outcomes and detach the nation from the global standard education?



So, it is urgent to take pragmatic initiatives to enhance students' skills in English. Outcome-based English teaching is a must to address the ongoing poor state of English proficiency of the students at different education levels.

The writer is a teacher at Prime University & a research scholar at the IBS









