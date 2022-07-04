Human chain demands teachers’ safety at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, July 3: A human chain was formed in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday protesting recent killing and harassment of teachers across the country.

Teachers' Association of Bangladesh arranged the programme at Mujib Chattar in the upazila at noon.

The organization's Kawkhali Unit President Topon Kumar Chakrabarti presided over the programme.

Upazila Awami League General Secretary Moniruzzaman Tahukdar Polton, its Vice-president Sunil Chandra Kundu and educationist Abdul Latif Khosru, among others, also spoke at the human chain.

Speakers at the programme strongly protested the killing of teacher Utpol Kumar Sarker and the recent attacks, harassment of teachers across the country.













