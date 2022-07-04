Two ‘commit suicide’ in Barguna, Joypurhat

Two schoolgirls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Joypurhat, on Saturday and Sunday.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mst Sumaiya, 13, daughter of Md Dulal Mia, a resident of Pashchim Gutabacha Village under Kalmegha Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Patharghata Adarsha Girls' School.

The deceased's father Dulal Mia said Sumaiya hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in the house in the morning. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father further said Sumaiya had a love affair with one Rabbani, son of Khalil. They were communicating with each other over mobile phone. Dulal Mia recently took away the mobile phone from Sumaiya.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station (PS) Md Abul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Kalai Upazila of the district on Saturday night out of huff with her parents.

The deceased was identified as Raisa Khatun Chompa, 13, daughter of Faridul Islam, a resident of Mandai Village under Udaypur Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Moslemganj High School in the area.

Police and local sources said Chompa consumed posionous gas tablet at her room in the house at night out of huff with her parents.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and took her to Kalai Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition. Later on, Chompa died on the way to Bogura.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











