Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:39 AM
Home Countryside

5-day training on soil resource ends in Jamalpur

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, July 3: A five-day training on 'Soil resource' for sub-assistant agriculture officials in the district concluded on Sunday.
The training course was organized by the Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI)-Jamalpur in its conference room. It was arranged under the 'soil research and strengthening research facility project".
A total of 50 sub-assistant agriculture officers of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) took part in it.
 Experts at the concluding session stressed the need for ensuring proper use of fertiliser. Before applying the fertiliser, farmers should know about soil nutrition, they added.
Indiscriminate use of fertiliser harms soil and hinders production, they further said. The SRDI has prepared upazila-wise charts of land after researching soil nutrition.
 Experts directed the participants to reach information about the chart of zoning of fertiliser to the farmers for proper use of fertilisers to boost productions.
Chief Scientific Officer of the Regional Agriculture Research Station- Jamalpur Dr Manjurul Kadir, Principal Scientific Officer-Jamalpur of SRDI AKM Murshedur Rahman, Deputy Director of the DAE Zakia Sultana and Principal Scientific Officer of the Bangladesh Sugarcane Research Institute Dr Khandakar Moinul Alam imparted the training.


