20,000 marooned in Kurigram by 2nd-time flood



The photo shows a submerged house in Kurigram. photo: observer

Rivers are continuing to swell bursting river banks and inundating low areas. It has created serious sufferings for people as the flood reappeared soon after the first flash.

The local communication has been disrupted due to sunken roads and damaged culverts. Char farmers have got them into irrecoverable damages mostly.

Victim farmer Amjad Hossain of Char Sabujpara of Bhogdanga Union in Sadar Upazila said, before repairing damaged houses due to the first flood, the Dharla River started swelling again to submerge houses. We're in great trouble, he added.

Saharat Ali of Pourar Char of Jatrapur Union said, first flood had touched roofs of houses, affecting char people mostly. After three/four days of recession of the flood water, the second flash appeared, he added. "We have no work. We are in a great panic with wives and children," he added.

Bhanga Union Chairman Saidur Rahman said, "At least 8,000 people got marooned at Dharla basin in my union."

Another at least 20,000 people have been marooned in adjoining unions including Panchgachhi and Holokhana under basins of Dharla and Dudhkumar.

District administration office sources said, marooned people due to the second surge of flooding are estimated.

Executive Engineering of Water Development Board-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, the Dharla and Dudhkumar swelling has been triggered due to downpour at the upstream. But the water has started to recede for lower water levels in downstream, he added.

Our Fulbari Upazila correspondent adds: Huge crop damages occurred in Fulbari Upazila of the district, affecting marginal farmers mostly.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some marginal farmers said, they have fallen in uttered tension due to colossal destruction of their crops. Their hundreds of bighas of land were submerged due to upstream hilly tide triggered by incessant rainfall.

To recoup their crop damages, marginal farmers sought assistance from the agriculture division.

According to the agriculture department sources, incessant raining and upstream hilly tide have sunken crops of hundreds of farmers in six unions of the upazila. The submerged fields included 60 hectare (ha) jute fields, 700 ha Aush fields, 160 ha Aman seedbeds, 15 ha pointed gourd fields, and 150 ha vegetable fields.

One pointed gourd grower at Nawdanga Union Jahurul Haq reported damage of his 20 decimal pointed gourd field. He cultivated his pointed gourd at Tk 17,000. Now he can sell pointed gourd of Tk 2,000 only. His field has been damaged due to non-stop rainfall in the last 15 days. He sold pointed gourd of Tk 80,000 in the last 15 days. He was expecting a sale of Tk 90,000. But the rain has broken his dream.

Another grower Babul Mia of the same area also reported the damage occurred in his field. These two pointed gourd growers and others sought assistance from the agriculture department.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, the list of the affected farmers is being prepared by the agriculture department.











