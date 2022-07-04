Eight nabbed with drugs in 6 dists

Eight people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Noakhali, Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Brahmanbaria, Naogaon and Gazipur, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested two people along with 200 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons are Shah Alam, 23, son of Abul Kalam of Dakshin Jagannathpur Village under Dhansiri Union in Kabirhat Upazila, and Mainuddin, 35, son of late Abu Taher of Purbamohadari area under Noakhali Municipality in the district.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Central Road area in the evening and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sudharam Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday morning, the SP added.

DINAJPUR: Police detained two drug dealers along with phensedyl from Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The detained persons are Sohag Mia, 34, and Appel Mahmud, 31, residents of Dakshin Madhabpara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Abu Saim Mia said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers detained the duo from their village while they selling phensidyl syrup in the afternoon.

During the drive, police recovered 17 bottles of phensidyl from their possession.

Legal action was taken against the arrested, the OC added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a woman along with 152 yaba tablets from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The detained woman is Sumi Begum, 32, wife of Md Malek Sikdar, a resident of Poikhali Village in the upazila.

RAB-8 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force nabbed the housewife along with the yaba tablets from a road next to Poikkhali Bazar in the morning.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhandaria PS, she was handed over to police.

Bhandaria PS Inspector Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A drug addict was arrested in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested person is Kamrul Islam, 26, son of Mohan Mia alias Manu Member, a resident of Satberg Village under Budhanti Union in the upazila.

On Saturday morning, a mobile court arrested him from Satberg Bazar in Budhanti Union in the upazila.

Islapur Police Outpost Inspector Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said that Kamrul Islam is a drug addict. He had been sent to a drug rehabilitation centre several times.

However, he was consuming drugs at Satberg Bazar in the morning.

Locals immediately informed the matter to police.

Being informed by locals, the mobile court arrested him and sent the man to two months of jail.

The mobile court also fined him Tk 1,000, the police official added.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 50 grams of hemp from Raninagar Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested man is Masum Sheikh, 37, son of Gaher Ali, a resident of Chakmunu Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Khatreshwar Mandal Bridge area at around 9:30am, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Raninagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Raninagar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 300 grams of heroin from Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Shamim Ahmed Samiul, 30, son of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Panjora Bonikpara Village in the upazila.

Kaliganj PS OC Md Anisur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Panjora Village under Nagori Union on Friday night and arrested the man along with the heroin worth about Tk 30 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaliganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday noon following a court order, the OC added.











