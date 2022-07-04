Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

KCC opens sacrificial animal market

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurating the cattle market at Joragate Bazar in Khulna City on Sunday. photo: observer

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurating the cattle market at Joragate Bazar in Khulna City on Sunday. photo: observer

KHULNA, July 3: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) authority has open their lone sacrificial market on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim, at Joragate Bazar in complaisance with health rules.
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the cattle market. Speaking as the chief guest, KCC Mayor said, everyone should wear masks before entering the market and use hand-sanitizer for disinfectant, which is kept in several points in the market, he said.
KCC Councillors, KMP officials, leaders of civil society, among others, attended the occasion.
Several disinfection tunnels have been set up in the cattle market to prevent community transmission of Covid-19. The cattle exuviate has been set up in accordance with the hygiene rules.
The market will be open before Eid-ul-Azha jamaat.
The cattle market have all the modern management facilities including round-the-clock security through CCTV cameras, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, detection of counterfeit notes under the management of Bangladesh Bank, and effectuation (Hasil) in computerised system.
There will be round-the-clock treatment of veterinarians and visitors to the market, provision of food hotels in a clean environment, modern public toilets and 24-hour security with the help of magistrates, police and RAB.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Subarnachar Upazila Nagarik Committee formed a human chain
Human chain demands teachers’ safety at Kawkhali
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Barguna, Joypurhat
5-day training on soil resource ends in Jamalpur
20,000 marooned in Kurigram by 2nd-time flood
Eight nabbed with drugs in 6 dists
KCC opens sacrificial animal market
Two killed in road mishaps in Netrakona, Laxmipur


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft