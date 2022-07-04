KCC opens sacrificial animal market



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurating the cattle market at Joragate Bazar in Khulna City on Sunday. photo: observer

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the cattle market. Speaking as the chief guest, KCC Mayor said, everyone should wear masks before entering the market and use hand-sanitizer for disinfectant, which is kept in several points in the market, he said.

KCC Councillors, KMP officials, leaders of civil society, among others, attended the occasion.

Several disinfection tunnels have been set up in the cattle market to prevent community transmission of Covid-19. The cattle exuviate has been set up in accordance with the hygiene rules.

The market will be open before Eid-ul-Azha jamaat.

The cattle market have all the modern management facilities including round-the-clock security through CCTV cameras, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, detection of counterfeit notes under the management of Bangladesh Bank, and effectuation (Hasil) in computerised system.

There will be round-the-clock treatment of veterinarians and visitors to the market, provision of food hotels in a clean environment, modern public toilets and 24-hour security with the help of magistrates, police and RAB.















KHULNA, July 3: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) authority has open their lone sacrificial market on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim, at Joragate Bazar in complaisance with health rules.KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the cattle market. Speaking as the chief guest, KCC Mayor said, everyone should wear masks before entering the market and use hand-sanitizer for disinfectant, which is kept in several points in the market, he said.KCC Councillors, KMP officials, leaders of civil society, among others, attended the occasion.Several disinfection tunnels have been set up in the cattle market to prevent community transmission of Covid-19. The cattle exuviate has been set up in accordance with the hygiene rules.The market will be open before Eid-ul-Azha jamaat.The cattle market have all the modern management facilities including round-the-clock security through CCTV cameras, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, detection of counterfeit notes under the management of Bangladesh Bank, and effectuation (Hasil) in computerised system.There will be round-the-clock treatment of veterinarians and visitors to the market, provision of food hotels in a clean environment, modern public toilets and 24-hour security with the help of magistrates, police and RAB.