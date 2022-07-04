Two killed in road mishaps in Netrakona, Laxmipur

Two men have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Netrakona and Laxmipur, in two days.

NETRAKONA: A motorcyclist was killed after being crushed by a truck in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam Selim, 40, son of late Akbar Ali Master, a resident of Khalishaur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Selim's motorcycle near Purbadhala intersection at around 3:30 pm, leaving him crushed under the wheels of a running-truck.

Critically injured Jahangir Alam was rescued and rushed to Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A youth was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 25, son of Belayet Hossain, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.

Local sources said Monir was going to Upazila Sadar Hazirhat from Char Lawrence Bazar at night riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Hazirhat area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road, which left Monir critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.











