Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:39 AM
Minor drowns at Gafargaon

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 3: A minor child drowned in a submerged land in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Fozail, son of Zia Mia of Sholhasia Village under Gafargaon Municipality. He was a student of Sunrise Kindergarten in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Fozail returned home from his teacher's house at around 12pm.
Later on, he went down to a dip next to the house and went missing there while swimming in it. As he did not return the house for long, the family members started searching him. At around 5pm, locals saw his body in the submerged land nearby the house and informed his family members.
Knowing the matter, the family members rescued his body with the help of the locals.
Local Councillor Sohrab Hossain confirmed the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Farooq Ahmed said, "We have not received any complaint from the family yet. If there is any complaint, legal action will be taken."


