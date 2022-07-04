Woman crushed under train in B'baria

A sexagenarian woman was crushed under a train in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting locals, police said the Dhaka-bound Subarna Express Train hit the woman in Nayadil signal area of Akhaura Railway Section in the morning when she was crossing the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Akhaura Railway Police Station Mazharul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.











