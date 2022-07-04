Video
Stone crushing pollutes environment at Mohanpur

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondent

A view of dust and toxic smoke emission from a stone-crushing machine at Mohanpur. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, July 3: Local environment is getting endangered due to dust and toxic black smoke emission from stone-crushing machines in different places of Mohanpur Upazila under the district.
The stone-crushing activities have been taking place for a long time in different sites along Mohanpur Sadar Highway. Fruit productions of trees are hampered while local people are affected by different diseases including tough breath.
The local administration is taking no step to address the critical human adversity. It was learnt.
A mass signature was organized by conscious locals against the damaging acts. A mass-signed complaint paper was submitted to the deputy commissioner, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, and Department of Environment.
In the complaint, it was stated within three kilometres of any densely populated area, stone-crushing cannot operate.  But thumbing the law, an influential quarter is continuing the stone-crushing. Crushed stones mixed with bitumen are sent to different places.
In addition to the environment, adjacent areas and students-teachers of different education institutions are in great disarray. These stone-crushing machines are harming them in both ways by sound pollution and dust-smoke toxicities.   
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, more than one locals said, after mixing bitumen crushed stones are sent to different roads every day by giant trucks.
They added, despite complaint, the administration is taking no measures in this regard; trees are dying; crops are yielding poorly; tough breath is affecting people; locals demanded immediate remedial measure.
When contacted, the department concerned sources said, dust and black smoke of stone-crushing machines can't damage surrounding environment. "We've received complaint. After an inquiry, step will be taken," the official sources added.


