Take India from ‘Appeasement to fulfilment’: Modi to BJP leaders

NEW DELHI, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the BJP's two-day national executive in Telangana, asked the BJP leaders today to carry India from "appeasement to fulfilment". "We have only one ideology - Nation First. We have only one programme - Nation First We have adopted the path of fulfilment by ending appeasement," he was quoted as saying by former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Stressing on the diversity of India he spoke of "connecting everyone to the BJP. "We should hold up this behavior in front of the country The outlook, he added, should be 'Pro-people, pro governance'," he was quoted as saying by Mr Prasad.

The two-day meeting - which started on Saturday - comes amid countrywide debate over the prophet controversy.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had made scathing comments regarding the BJP's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed, which triggered violence in Rajasthan's Udaipur and a few other spots.

Ahead of that, there were huge protests against Agnipath, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces. -NDTV