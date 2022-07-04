Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taliban still illegitimate rulers say Afghan women activists

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

KABUL, July 3: The Taliban remain illegitimate rulers despite a declaration by thousands of male clerics endorsing their hardline government, Afghan women activists said Sunday.
The clerics pledged allegiance to the Taliban and its reclusive leader Saturday following a three-day meeting that failed to address thorny issues such as the right of teenage girls to go to school.
The Taliban -- who seized power last August -- have since tried to present the meeting as a vote of confidence in their vision of a pure Islamic state totally subservient to sharia law.
They insisted last week that women would be represented at the meeting -- attended by over 3,500 men -- but only by their sons and husbands.
"Statements released or pledging allegiance to the Taliban in any gathering or event without the presence of half of the nation's population, the women, are not acceptable," Hoda Khamosh, a rights activist currently in exile in Norway, told AFP.
"This summit... does not have legitimacy, validity, or the approval of the people."
Since returning to power in August, the Taliban's harsh interpretation of sharia law has imposed severe restrictions on Afghans -- particularly women.
Secondary school girls have been barred from education and women prevented from working in government jobs, forbidden from travelling alone, and ordered to dress in clothing that covers everything but their faces.
The Taliban have also outlawed playing non-religious music, ordered TV channels to stop showing movies and soaps featuring uncovered women, and told men they should dress in traditional garb and grow their beards.
In Kabul, a collective of women's groups also slammed the clerics' meeting as not representative.
"The ulema (clerics) are just one part of society, they are not the whole," organiser Ainoor Uzbik told AFP after a press conference.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Take India from ‘Appeasement to fulfilment’: Modi to BJP leaders
China lashed by year’s first typhoon, record rains forecast
Bus crash kills 20 in southwest Pakistan
Taliban still illegitimate rulers say Afghan women activists
An Israeli navy vessel is pictured off the coast of Rosh Hanikra
Israel says it will test bullet that killed reporter, Palestinians disagree
Russia says its forces now have full control of east Ukraine region
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft