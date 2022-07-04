Six knee surgeries a distant memory in Kubler's Wimbledon breakthrough

LONDON, JULY 3: Despite six knee surgeries and a world ranking that once nose-dived out of the top 1,000, Jason Kubler always believed he could make the tennis grade, maybe just not at Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old Australian reached the last 16 on Saturday with a five-set win over fellow qualifier Jack Sock.

His three victories at the All England Club this week are his first in the main draw of a grass-court event.

It is a scenario that would have seemed unlikely six years ago when he was off tour for an entire year following another bout of knee surgery.

There had already been a series of operations in his teens as a consequence of a hereditary knee condition.

"I've had five on the left, one on the right," said former world junior number one Kubler, matter-of-factly.

To protect his troublesome knees, he even played exclusively on clay courts from 2012 until 2015.

If that was not dispiriting enough, he then sat out an entire year between 2016 and 2017 to rest after another surgery.

At the end of the 2016 season, Kubler was down at 1,063 in the rankings. -AFP











