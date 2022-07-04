

Angelo Mathews' Covid scare forced Australian team to skip Shane Warne commemoration

According to the sources in Sri Lanka, the Hon., minister Harin Fernando hosted the cocktail party, which was attended by Shane's brother Jason and wife, Shay.

"Both the teams were invited for the function. The home team was in attendance but the visiting team is likely to have had Covid scare in mind. Since Angelo Mathews found Covid affected, all have taken utmost precautions", the source close to the minister, said.

"Apart from the SLC officials, the gathering was also attended by the selectors Pramodya Wickramsinghe and Romesh Kaluwithrana. Notable absentee was Muthiah Muralitharan, though his manager Kushil Gunasekera, the founder of the Foundation of Goodness was present", the source, who attended the function said on condition of anonymity.

Update on Angelo Mathews

All-rounder Angelo Mathews, who had to miss the major part of the first Test in Galle due to Covid-19 has "better chance" of playing the second Test, commencing at the same venue from Friday.

"He was diagnosed on the 2nd day of the Test and is completing the five-day isolation on Sunday. His next Rapid Test is scheduled on Monday and if the tests reports are negative, he will be available. We want him to play the second Test", the SLC source added.

The first rain-affected Test, which finished under three-days, was won by the visiting team by 10 wickets.















