Skillful Lyon has more to offer, says Vettori

GALLE, JULY 3: Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori on Sunday said Nathan Lyon's ability to combine spin with bounce makes him a lethal weapon on turning pitches -- and for years to come.

The 34-year-old Lyon towered above the Sri Lankan spinners in the team's thrashing of the hosts in the recent opening Test in Galle to return with match figures of 9-121.

The performance took Lyon into the top 10 leading wicket-takers of all time with 436 wickets in 109 Tests. New Zealand spin great Vettori, who joined Australia's support staff full-time ahead of the two-match series, said it was more about conversing with the off-spinner than coaching him.

"It's a tactical conversation. Nathan has seen everything in world cricket. To be a finger spinner and be in the top 10 wicket-takers in the world is incredible," Vettori told reporters. "Albeit the majority of the time it is down to his skill level. The ability to be successful with that much turn and bounce."

Vettori said, "And then you see the development of that bowler, to read conditions, to add things to his armoury and a desire to just keep wanting to get better. -AFP











