Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Skillful Lyon has more to offer, says Vettori

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

GALLE, JULY 3: Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori on Sunday said Nathan Lyon's ability to combine spin with bounce makes him a lethal weapon on turning pitches -- and for years to come.
The 34-year-old Lyon towered above the Sri Lankan spinners in the team's thrashing of the hosts in the recent opening Test in Galle to return with match figures of 9-121.
The performance took Lyon into the top 10 leading wicket-takers of all time with 436 wickets in 109 Tests. New Zealand spin great Vettori, who joined Australia's support staff full-time ahead of the two-match series, said it was more about conversing with the off-spinner than coaching him.
"It's a tactical conversation. Nathan has seen everything in world cricket. To be a finger spinner and be in the top 10 wicket-takers in the world is incredible," Vettori told reporters. "Albeit the majority of the time it is down to his skill level. The ability to be successful with that much turn and bounce."
Vettori said, "And then you see the development of that bowler, to read conditions, to add things to his armoury and a desire to just keep wanting to get better.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal apologises to Wimbledon opponent after testy exchange
Momota thrashed by Axelsen in Malaysia final
Ronaldo wants to leave Man United
Six knee surgeries a distant memory in Kubler's Wimbledon breakthrough
Swiatek's 37-match winning streak ends at Wimbledon
Djokovic happy to put on Sunday best after Kyrgios fireworks
Tsitsipas says Kyrgios is 'a bully' with 'evil side'
Angelo Mathews' Covid scare forced Australian team to skip Shane Warne commemoration


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft