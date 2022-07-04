

Saif return winning streak in BPL

In the day's match, Nigerian forward Mfon Sunday Udoh, midfielder Rahim Uddin and Rwandan defender Emery Bayisenge scored one goal each for Saif who led the first half by 2-1 goals.

Brazilian forward Dorielton and Costa Rican Daniel Colindres netted one goal apiece for Dhaka Abahani Limited.

Saif began to dominate the pay and got reap early when Mfon Sunday scored the first goal in the 14th minute. Dorielton restored the parity for Abahani Limited in the 35th minute of the match.

Saif SC again took the lead from suicidal goal as Abahani's defender Monir Hossain netted an own goal in the 40th minute of the match.

After the breather, Rahim Uddin further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Saif in the 65th minute.

Saif SC continued their onslaught and this time Bayisenge scored the fourth goal converting a spot kick in the 73rd minute while Daniel reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 90+6th minute from a penalty.

Saif SC dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Abahani, however, offered some resistance in the second half, but failed to stage a fight back in the match.

The day's win saw Saif SC, who stand third position in the league table, secured 33 points from 18 matches while despite the defeat, the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited remained at their previous place of second position with 38 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier in the first phase, Saif SC suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to Abahani Limited held at Sylhet district Stadium. -BSS











