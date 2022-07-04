Otabek secures Sheikh Jamal's victory in BPL

Uzbekistan forward Otabek Valijonov scored a brace as Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club returned winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football defeating Chattogram Abahani Limited by 2-0 goals held on Sunday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Otabek scored the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 29th minute and after resumption he sealed the victory scoring the second goal in the 78th minute of the match.

Chattogram Abahani Limited, however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but they failed to convert any in the remaining proceeding.

The day's win saw Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club improved their tally with 33 points from 18 matches while the port city team Chattogram Abahani Limited remained at their previous credit of 26 points playing the same number of outings.

Earlier in the first phase, Sheikh Jamal DC defeated Chattogram Abhanai Limited by 2-1 goals held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. -BSS











