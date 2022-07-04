Downpour compels T20 series opener postponement



Mahmudullah (2L), Shoriful Islam (L) and Musaddek Hossain Saikat (3L), of Bangladesh, walk off the field following the playing of the national anthem during the first T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 02, 2022. photo: AFP

The toss delayed two hours for wet outfield and the game started at 1:15am (BST). The game revised to a 16 overs' affair. West Indies won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first.

Munim Shahriar and Anamul Haque Bijoy, the new Bangladesh opening pair however, sustained three balls only as Munim got out scoring two runs only. Bijoy was looking good and confident, who got Shakib Al Hasan to pair with after the fall of Munim's wickets. Bijoy failed to prolong the start he got in his comeback match, as he got out on 16 off 10 with four boundaries.

Shakib on the contrary, started to slay Caribbean bowlers and got out on 29 off 15. He articulated his 193 strike rated innings by couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries. It is the highest T20i score by any top four Bangladesh batter in one year!

Shakib, Bijoy helped Bangladesh to pile-up 46 runs from the first five overs, which is the highest powerplay collection by Bangladesh in last 12 months.

But after the departure of Bijoy and Shakib, Bangladesh batters returned to their typical brand as Liton Das, came to bat at four managed to score nine runs only from 14 balls in a 16 over's game!

The rain started again after 7.4 overs and the game revised again to a 14 overs affair. Afif Hossain got out in the very first ball after the rain without scoring while skipper Mahmudullah faced 13 balls to gather eight runs only! Nurul Hasan Shohan's cameo of 25 runs from 16 balls however, helped Bangladesh to suppress 100 as Bangladesh posted 105 runs on the board for eight after 13 overs when the rain had raid for the 3rd time that compelled the match officials to declared the game postponed.

Romario Shepherd was the leading West Indies wicket taker, who scalped three for 21 while Hayden Walsh Jr. Grasped two for 24. Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy and Oden Smith shared the rest among them equally.

The 2nd match of the series is scheduled to commence at 11:30pm (BST) on Sunday at the same venue.











