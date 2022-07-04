Video
Sheikh Russel KC win in eight goals match

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra returned winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football when they beat Uttar Baridhara Club by exciting 5-3 goals held on Sunday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
In the day's match, Nigerian striker Ismahil Akinade scored a brace while forward Mohammad Jewel, defender Nasir Uddin Chowdhury and forward Mannaf Rabby supported him with a lone goal each for Sheikh Russel who led the first half by 2-1 goals.
Forward Samin Yasir Juel, midfielder Maruf Ahmed and Asadul Islam Sakib netted the lone goal apiece for Uttar Baridhara Club.
Jewel opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Russel in the 11th minute while Nasir doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 38th minute from a spot kick.
Samim reduced the margin scoring the first goal for Baridhara in the 39th minute while Ismahil further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Sheikh Russel in the 45+5th minute of the match.
After resumption, Ismahil scored his second and fourth goal for Sheikh Russel in the 48th minute while Maruf pulled one back scoring the second goal for Baridhara in the 63rd minute.
Rabbi scored the fifth goal for Sheikh Russel in the 52nd minute while Sakib reduced the margin scoring the third goal for Baridhara in the 81st minute of the match.
With the day's win, Sheikh Russel raised their tally to 21 points from 18 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club remained at their previous credit of 13 points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier in the first phase, Sheikh Russel KC was suffered a 2-3 goal defeat to Uttar Baridhara Club held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.     -BSS


