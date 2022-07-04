7 died in separate road accidents

At least seven people died in separate road accidents in Faridpur, Sylhet and Chuadanga districts on Sunday.

Our Faridpur Correspondent added that three people including a 30-year old woman and her 7-year old daughter were killed in a road accident.

Two of the deceased were identified as Suparna Biswas, wife of Prabir Biswas of Tungrail village in Boalmari upazila and their daughter Protyasha Biswas.

Suparna and her daughter were returning home on a paddled van with her daughter from Shasrail market around 2:30pm when a recklessly speeding truck hit the van from behind near Kalimajhi brick kiln on Maijkandi-Bhatiapara regional highway, said Kalpana Mandal one of the witnesses.

The truck driver managed to flee along with the truck, leaving the duo dead on spot, said Md Abdul Wahab, Officer-in-Charge of Boalmari police station.

Meanwhile, Sajib Sheikh, 17, a construction worker was killed and two others were injured as he lost control over his motorcycle near Shyampur filling station in Sadarpur upazila headquarter.

Our Sylhet Correspondent added three people were killed as a motorcycle collided with a truck in Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet.

The deceased were identified as Jashim Uddin, 16, son of Abdul Ahad, and Azim Uddin,19, son of Shiraz Uddin, Fahim Ahmed Ami, 16, son of Subedur Rahman from Sylhet sadar upazila , said Golam Dastagir Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Jaintapur police station. The accident occurred around 3:00pm near Sylhet gas field on Sylhet-Tamabil highway leaving one of the motorcycle riders dead on spot.

Another motorcyclist died on the way to hospital while another severly injured rider died under treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, said the OC.

"Both the vehicles were seized but none has been arrested in this regard yet," he said.

Our Chuadanga Correspondent added that a seventh grader was killed by hit of a tractor at Ramnagar intersection of Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin alias Likhan, 14, son of Khandakar Mohammad Ashraful and a student of Memnagar high school, said AHM Lutful Kabir, Officer-in-Charge of Darshana police station.

Police said a mud-laden tractor hit the Likhan from the opposite direction on his way home from a coaching centre in the area around 10:00am leaving him spot dead.

