Monday, 4 July, 2022
Juvenile crimes rise:Govt mulls reducing age limit of minors

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday said  following the rise in juvenile crimes and teen gangs, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has been considering reducing the age limit of children/minors from 18.
The committee's chief, AKM Mozammel Haque, said this in a briefing to journalists after a meeting on Sunday.
In the wake of some recent events, this issue was discussed at the meeting. The rise of a gang culture among teenagers in the capital and elsewhere in the country are on the rise.
Tenth-grader Ashraful Islam Jitu attacked Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer of political science in the institution, with a stump during a cricket match on June 25. Utpal succumbed to his injuries at Enam Medical College Hospital at Savar two days later on June 27.
Although it had been assumed that the student charged with the murder of teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker in Ashulia was a minor, the Rapid Action Battalion has now revealed that he is, in fact, 19 years old.
After identifying the suspect as Ashraful Islam Jitu, the RAB said the date of birth mentioned in his registration card for the Junior Dakhil Certificate exams did not match the one in the case statement.


