Transaction Adviser for CPA Bay Terminal appointed under PPP

CHATTOGRAM, July 3: A Consortium of several foreign firms has been appointed by the government for two terminals of the biggest ever container terminal, styled, Bay Terminal of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), as a Transaction Adviser.

Abul Basher, Director General of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), told the Daily Observer that the appointment had been finalised at the end of June last.

He said, "the appointed transaction adviser will work for the two terminals of the three- terminal Bay Terminal."

He said, "the UK based company styled, Ernest N Young (ENY) has already started their works at Chattogram Port.

Terminal-2 and 3 will be developed under Public Private Partnership while the terminal one by the CPA. CPA has already appointed the Consultant for their project.

Earlier, a total of five foreign firms had been shortlisted for appointment as Transaction Adviser for the terminal 2 and terminal 3.

Earlier in November last year, a total of eleven EOI (Expression of Interest) including local and foreign were been submitted for appointment as Transaction Adviser for the project.

The appointed Transaction Adivser will conduct feasibility study and prepare the tender documents of the projects.

Meanwhile, the CPA had taken up a project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013 last. The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

But later on, the Shipping Ministry had decided that CPA will build one terminal while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, the World Bank is interested to finance the construction of Break water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal. According to CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.

Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and Private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling. The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.

CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both Break water reclamation of land and the Navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay terminal is yet to be ascertained.











