Charge framing hearing on July 18

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed July 18 for hearing on charge framing against 10 people including two brothers- Barkat and Rubel of Faridpur District in a money laundering case of Tk 2,000 crore.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-10 set the date as the prosecution sought time for hearing charge framing. Sunday was fixed for hearing on charge framing. The other accused are - Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, Khandakar Nazmul Islam Levi, AHM Fuad, Ashiqur Rahman Farhan, Fahad bin Wazed Fahim, Kamrul Hasan David, Mohammad Ali Minar and Tariqul Islam alias Nasim.

On March 3 in 2021, Uttam Kumar Biswas, assistant superintendent of police of the CID and also the investigation officer (IO) in the case, submitted the charge sheet against 10 people including Barkat and Rubel.

According to the case statement, they amassed huge amounts of wealth after winning contracts from various government departments in the district through manipulation since 2010. They were allegedly involved in drug smuggling and land grabbing. The two became owners of around 23 buses, several trucks, and private cars.













