PM calls Padma Bridge a milestone to change the fate of people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated that the newly opened Padma Bridge will immensely contribute towards improving the lives and livelihood of the people of the country.

"It is a huge milestone to change the fate of the people of our Bangladesh," she said while chairing the Cabinet meeting through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban. Other cabinet members were connected from the Conference Room of the Cabinet Division.

The premier once again slammed some local economists and dignitaries who stated that the bridge project won't be viable and the cost can't be recovered. "What has happened now? The bridge will definitely change the lives and livelihood of the people," she said. She said like the Bangabandhu Bridge the Padma multi-purpose bridge will be a game changer in the country's development and prosperity.

The PM said there used to be a famine (Monga) in Northern Bengal every year before the construction of a bridge over the Jamuna River. "But there is no more Monga since the Bangabandhu Bridge was constructed," she said.

Hasina said now the people of Dhaka can have fresh Hilsa and other fish as the Padma Bridge has established direct connectivity with the southern region. Thus the local fishers will be benefited from this as well, she added.

The Cabinet congratulated her on the successful construction of the country's largest bridge over the mighty Padma River under her abled and firm leadership.

However, the PM attributed the landmark achievement to the people of Bangladesh.

The people of Bangladesh should be greeted as they stood beside her when she announced to construct the bridge with own fundings, she said. "I am truly grateful to the people of Bangladesh. They stood beside me. Their power is the biggest power. So, this congratulation should be for the people of Bangladesh, not for me," said Hasina. -UNB













