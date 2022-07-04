Video
BANKING EVENTS

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

City Bank has donated Tk. 10 crore to Prime Minister's Relief fund for distribution among the flood affected people. City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser handing over the cheque to Dr. Ahmad Kaikous, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister at PM office recently. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Acting Managing Director was also present on the occasion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the donation programme virtually.    photo: Bank



Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir is giving certificate to Pubali Bank, as one of the country's top 10 sustainable banks. Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury is receiving the certificate at the central bank in Dhaka recently. Bangladesh Bank started publishing the Sustainability Rating report in 2020. For this report, banks and other financial institutions are rated on the basis of four indicators, namely: Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability.     photo: Bank



Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam and TML Remittance Managing Director Albert Lim Poh Boon exchanging documents after signing an inward remittance service agreement on behalf of their organisations in presence of banks high officials at a ceremony held at TML Remittance Center, Malaysia recently. The Managing Director and CEO of SIBL also attended different business meetings with Placid Express, Merchant Trade Asia, and RHB Bank during his visit to Malaysia.    photo: Bank



