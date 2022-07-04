Premier Cement trebles its output capacity

Premier Cement Mills Ltd has begun the commercial production of its vertical roller mill (VRM), a grinding machine for raw material processing on July 1 last, lifting its daily production capacity to 25,520 tonnes.

The company has informed that it has successfully installed and commissioned the VRM, supplied by FL Smidth of Denmark, according to a regulatory filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

As a result, the total cement production capacity of the company will reach 25,520 tonnes per day from 8,000 tonnes, company officials said.



















