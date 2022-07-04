Video
Stocks fall on first trading day of new fiscal year

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Indices on the country's both bourses namely Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE0 fell on Sunday, the first trading session of the new fiscal year, that coincided with the first trading of the week, as the dominant small investors off loaded shares amid volatility, for cash ahead of Eid-ul-Azha feast of sacrifice.
The feast of sacrifice is due in Bangladesh on July 10, next.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 17.16 points or 0.26 per cent to 6,359, after gaining 76 points in the past four trading days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 4.37 points to 2,291 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 2.03 points to 1,384 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, on the DSE also fell sharply to Tk 6.55 billion, down 30 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 9.38 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 382 issues traded, 219 declined, 120 advanced and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 29 points to settle at 18,698 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 18 points to close at 11,208.
Of the issues traded, 133 declined, 100 advanced and 41 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.75 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth nearly Tk 174 million.


