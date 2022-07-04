‘Govt working to improve agri sector by boosting exports’

A noticeable improvement has been made in the agriculture sector and the government is working to improve it further, Agriculture Minister Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak said Saturday.

He was making remarks at an exchange of views with expatriate Bangladeshi businessmen at the Bangladesh Embassy in The Hague.

For more development in the agriculture sector, the country has to increase the export of agricultural products.

Because farmers do not get a fair price if the production of any crop increases a little.

That is why the government is working to increase the export of agricultural products. Work is underway to remove existing barriers to exports, the minister added.

Once, food security in the country was a big challenge, but during the tenure of the present government, unimaginable success has been achieved in food security. Despite the disaster, there is no food crisis in the country now, he added.

He said the Netherlands is a leading country in the production and processing of agricultural products, currently in second place in the world. It also made an example in crop production in a controlled environment like a greenhouse or an adverse environment. "We are working to use this experience and technology from the Netherlands." -UNB



















