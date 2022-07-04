Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Govt working to improve agri sector by boosting exports’

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

A noticeable improvement has been made in the agriculture sector and the government is working to improve it further, Agriculture Minister Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak said Saturday.
He was making remarks at an exchange of views with expatriate Bangladeshi businessmen at the Bangladesh Embassy in The Hague.
For more development in the agriculture sector, the country has to increase the export of agricultural products.
Because farmers do not get a fair price if the production of any crop increases a little.
That is why the government is working to increase the export of agricultural products. Work is underway to remove existing barriers to exports, the minister added.
Once, food security in the country was a big challenge, but during the tenure of the present government, unimaginable success has been achieved in food security. Despite the disaster, there is no food crisis in the country now, he added.
He said the Netherlands is a leading country in the production and processing of agricultural products, currently in second place in the world. It also made an example in crop production in a controlled environment like a greenhouse or an adverse environment. "We are working to use this experience and technology from the Netherlands."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pakistan haunted by rising cost of production
Premier Cement trebles its output capacity
StanChart, CAMPE join hands to deliver succours to flood victims
Stocks fall on first trading day of new fiscal year
Ctg Customs fetches Tk 979cr revenue in FY22
‘Govt working to improve agri sector by boosting exports’
Walton wins int’l award for work place safety


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft