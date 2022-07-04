Walton wins int’l award for work place safety

Video
Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Bangladesh's top electronics brand Walton has been conferred with the RoSPA Health and Safety Gold Awards. The United Kingdom based Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has honored Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC with the award for ensuring well developed work environment, occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm and loss.
Walton is the first Bangladeshi organization of this industry to receive the prestigious award, says a press release.
The RoSPA Health and Safety Gold Awards was handed over to Walton at a function at cheshire in London on June 23, 2022. Mohammad Liton Molla, Head of Walton's Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) department, received the award. The UK based organization accolades the awards in three categories- Gold, Silver and Bronze. Bangladeshi No. 1 electronics brand Walton achieved the Gold award.
The RoSPA Awards is one of the most prestigious and recognized schemes in the world with almost 2,000 entries every year, nearly 50 countries and a reach of over 7 million employees.
The achievement of the award by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Bangladesh's industrial sector for improved work environment, occupational health and safety.
Liton Molla, Chief Engineer of Walton EHS, said: The international recognition for improved work environment, occupational health and safety of Walton is a huge achievement. The award has added a new dimension to the confidence of domestic and foreign consumers. This honor will play a huge role in achieving Walton's 'Vision-2030'. Achieving this award will make it easier to benchmark our institutional security.
Tanvir Anjum, Executive Director of Walton, said: We have been giving top priority in the manufacturing of high quality products as well as ensuring environment, occupational health and safety which is directly related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are committed to ensure good health and welfare for all, creating full and productive employment and decent employment opportunities and achieving stable, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and building impact resilient infrastructure, inclusive and sustainable industries in line with SDGs 3, 8 and 9 number goals. In recognition of this, Walton received the RoSPA Health and Safety Gold Awards from the British authorities.
He said the prestigious award would further inspire Walton family to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals through its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative.


