Monday, 4 July, 2022
Samsung launches attractive Eid offers on smartphones

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Taking the festive spirits of Eid a notch higher, Samsung Bangladesh has introduced exciting offers on its smartphones.
Coinciding with their Padma Bridge Photography Campaign to mark the inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Samsung's attractive Eid offers are no less than a sweet cherry on the top!, claims a press release.
Eid comes as an occasion to celebrate with friends and family, and this Eid-Ul-Adha, Samsung is here with offers that are unmatched. The leading mobile manufacturer is offering up to 50% cashback on its entire portfolio of mobile phones, along with up to BDT 10,000 exchange bonus on smartphones and 0% EMI for up to 24 months.
Customers also get a chance to win a Tab A every day till July 15, 2022. Moreover, upon purchasing a Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, or A73, customers will receive an original back cover worth BDT 5000 for free.
Regarding the offers, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Eid is a delightful occasion filled with festivities, fun, gifts, and food. Adding to this joy of celebration, we have come up with exclusive offers and gifts for our customers. I believe that anyone can now take this opportunity to purchase their long-desired Samsung devices this Eid."
Hence, hurry up and visit the nearest authorized Samsung store to avail these amazing offers upon the purchase of your desired Samsung devices.


