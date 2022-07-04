Video
Monday, 4 July, 2022
‘Govt working to achieve SDGs on health’

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Speakers at an event said the government is working to ensure universal health coverage (UHC) and access to quality health care for all in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.
The government took up various programmes to achieve that SDG goal, which calls for ensuring healthy live and well-being of all, they said, while addressing the launching of a free health clinic service at Kotwali thana in Chattogram port city on Saturday.
The clinic was launched at Nazma Sattar Clinic on behalf of families of Shahed Asgor and Rashed Asgor at Elahi Complex on Enayet Bazar Jubilee Road, says a press release.
A team of three physicians (two doctors and a nutritionist) will provide free health services to people for four hours (from 4pm to 8pm) three days in a week at the clinic.    
Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, one of the key persons of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation, inaugurated the clinic as the chief guest on Friday afternoon.
In his address, Babor, also former deputy finance secretary of Awami Jubo League, said the present government, led by Sheikh Hasina, is working to reach the health services up to people's doorsteps by establishing health clinics and hospitals across the country.
It is a milestone in the country's history, he added.        
If rich people to come forward to supplement the government's efforts for providing health services to people, especially poor people, it will help establish Bangladesh as a prosperous country, said Babor.  
Salimullah Bachchu, councilor of No. 22 Enayet Bazar ward of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), said we all have to play our due role to continue the success, achieved due to the government's initiative in the country's health sector.   
Nilu Nag, female reserved councilor of CCC and general secretary of Chattogram City Mohila Awami League, stressed on establishing more free health care clinics taking poor people's needs into consideration. She hoped that rich people in the society will come forward in this regard.        
Dr. Naushad Ahmed, nutritionist Reshmi Islam, Awami League leader Nezam Ullah, Jubo League leader Shibu Prasad Chwodhury, among others, spoke at the event, which was chaired by Dr. Faisal Chowdhury, owner of Nazma Sattar Clinic.


