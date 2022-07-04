Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

vivo launches special Eid offers for its consumers

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has recently announced an exciting Eid Offer, 'Double Dhamaka' for its customers in the country.
The 'Double Dhamaka' offer with exciting gifts and offers for vivo customers that went live June 29 will conclude on July 9, ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, feast of sacrifice due in Bangladesh on July 10, next, says a press release.
During this campaign, fans can avail offers with every order of smartphone they place. vivo will be offering a varied range of smartphones. This will include the X, V and Y Series. The X Series offers a superior flagship experience with professional grade cinematography and photography whereas the V series offers a very balanced experience of powerful performance, aesthetic appearance, and excellent camera capabilities. Lastly, the youthful Y series offers unique experience of excellence at an affordable price.
Via the campaign, the users will get a chance to participate in the Lucky Draw Contest. They can purchase any vivo smartphone and participate in the contest by simply entering the IMEI Number of their device for the lucky draw. Fans will have a chance to win variety of exciting prizes including cash rewards.
The 1st Prize offered is a motorcycle, the 2nd Prize is a 100000 TK Cash Prize, the 3rd prize is a 10000 TK Cash Prize, the 4th Prize is a 500 TK Cash Prize and finally the 5th prize is a special 100GB Free Data.
Talking about the gifts, fans can get a Long Speaker on the purchase of vivo X80, a Wireless Bluetooth Headset on the purchase of V23e, a speaker on the purchase of V23 5G, and finally vivo backpacks on the purchase of any Y series device from Y21, Y21T and Y33s.
On this Eid Offer, Sharon, Sales Director said: "Festivals have always had a big part in our culture. Many people in Bangladesh prefer to make special purchases during festivals because of the offers and discounts. vivo wants to spread love and joy to its fans while also showing appreciation this Eid through special offers and a lucky draw contest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pakistan haunted by rising cost of production
Premier Cement trebles its output capacity
StanChart, CAMPE join hands to deliver succours to flood victims
Stocks fall on first trading day of new fiscal year
Ctg Customs fetches Tk 979cr revenue in FY22
‘Govt working to improve agri sector by boosting exports’
Walton wins int’l award for work place safety


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft