vivo launches special Eid offers for its consumers

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has recently announced an exciting Eid Offer, 'Double Dhamaka' for its customers in the country.

The 'Double Dhamaka' offer with exciting gifts and offers for vivo customers that went live June 29 will conclude on July 9, ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, feast of sacrifice due in Bangladesh on July 10, next, says a press release.

During this campaign, fans can avail offers with every order of smartphone they place. vivo will be offering a varied range of smartphones. This will include the X, V and Y Series. The X Series offers a superior flagship experience with professional grade cinematography and photography whereas the V series offers a very balanced experience of powerful performance, aesthetic appearance, and excellent camera capabilities. Lastly, the youthful Y series offers unique experience of excellence at an affordable price.

Via the campaign, the users will get a chance to participate in the Lucky Draw Contest. They can purchase any vivo smartphone and participate in the contest by simply entering the IMEI Number of their device for the lucky draw. Fans will have a chance to win variety of exciting prizes including cash rewards.

The 1st Prize offered is a motorcycle, the 2nd Prize is a 100000 TK Cash Prize, the 3rd prize is a 10000 TK Cash Prize, the 4th Prize is a 500 TK Cash Prize and finally the 5th prize is a special 100GB Free Data.

Talking about the gifts, fans can get a Long Speaker on the purchase of vivo X80, a Wireless Bluetooth Headset on the purchase of V23e, a speaker on the purchase of V23 5G, and finally vivo backpacks on the purchase of any Y series device from Y21, Y21T and Y33s.

On this Eid Offer, Sharon, Sales Director said: "Festivals have always had a big part in our culture. Many people in Bangladesh prefer to make special purchases during festivals because of the offers and discounts. vivo wants to spread love and joy to its fans while also showing appreciation this Eid through special offers and a lucky draw contest.



























