

Energypac Family steps up to support flood victims

The recent flood has affected many families, leaving them in dire need of help and support. Hence, Energypac family distributed relief among 400 families residing in Sunamganj, Sylhet, says a press release.

The distribution event was attended by Energypac officials, including Mohammad Masum Parvez, CBO, Power & Energy Division; Md. Faisal Perveg, Sr. Manager, HRAD; and Md. Imran Azim, Sr. Manager, Human Capital Management. Company management along with employees contributed to help the flood affected people.

As a responsible company Energypac Power Generation always stands beside people when they are in need of support. EPGL hopes for a quick and effective rehabilitation in Sylhet and nearby districts.



















In an effort to help the distressed, flood-struck families of Sylhet, employess of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. (EPGL) has extended a hand of support by distributing relief among victims on Saturday.The recent flood has affected many families, leaving them in dire need of help and support. Hence, Energypac family distributed relief among 400 families residing in Sunamganj, Sylhet, says a press release.The distribution event was attended by Energypac officials, including Mohammad Masum Parvez, CBO, Power & Energy Division; Md. Faisal Perveg, Sr. Manager, HRAD; and Md. Imran Azim, Sr. Manager, Human Capital Management. Company management along with employees contributed to help the flood affected people.As a responsible company Energypac Power Generation always stands beside people when they are in need of support. EPGL hopes for a quick and effective rehabilitation in Sylhet and nearby districts.