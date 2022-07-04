

foodpanda trains homechefs on its platform

The training module covered technical aspects such as tab operations, promotion, and brand building. Moreover, the training also focused on hygiene and the best practices of kitchen operations, says a press release.

Homechefs also shared their experiences, the challenges they faced and sought suggestions on how they can better optimize their businesses.

foodpanda launched homechef initiative during the pandemic to support aspiring homechefs to sell their food online. Since the launch of the initiative, more than 10,000 home-cooks, roughly 70% are women, have signed up on the platform. They are earning a substantial income through selling their homemade food on foodpanda.

Bangladesh has made substantial progress in improving women's lives and achieving greater economic involvement of women across sectors. The majority of women in this region are inherently good cooks. This initiative creates an opportunity for many, particularly homemakers who had been considering starting their own food business and earning a considerable amount of profits to run their families.

















