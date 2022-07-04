Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

foodpanda trains homechefs on its platform

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

foodpanda trains homechefs on its platform

foodpanda trains homechefs on its platform

foodpanda Bangladesh conducted a day-long training session for homechefs who sell their homemade food items on the platform. The training initiative was part of its capacity building efforts for home-based entrepreneurs.  
The training module covered technical aspects such as tab operations, promotion, and brand building. Moreover, the training also focused on hygiene and the best practices of kitchen operations, says a press release.
Homechefs also shared their experiences, the challenges they faced and sought suggestions on how they can better optimize their businesses.
foodpanda launched homechef initiative during the pandemic to support aspiring homechefs to sell their food online. Since the launch of the initiative, more than 10,000 home-cooks, roughly 70% are women, have signed up on the platform.  They are earning a substantial income through selling their homemade food on foodpanda.
Bangladesh has made substantial progress in improving women's lives and achieving greater economic involvement of women across sectors. The majority of women in this region are inherently good cooks. This initiative creates an opportunity for many, particularly homemakers who had been considering starting their own food business and earning a considerable amount of profits to run their families.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pakistan haunted by rising cost of production
Premier Cement trebles its output capacity
StanChart, CAMPE join hands to deliver succours to flood victims
Stocks fall on first trading day of new fiscal year
Ctg Customs fetches Tk 979cr revenue in FY22
‘Govt working to improve agri sector by boosting exports’
Walton wins int’l award for work place safety


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft