Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:33 AM
Mexico denies permit for Audi solar plant

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

July 3: Mexico's environment ministry said on Friday it rejected a key environmental permit for a solar power plant that German automaker Audi has proposed to build at its factory in the central Mexican state of Puebla.
Audi's proposed environmental impact statement for the photovoltaic power plant, sent to officials in late May, was denied because it requires a regional analysis given additional electrical infrastructure that will be needed, the ministry said in a brief statement.
"From their initial conception, these types of projects require the establishment of a power station, an electric substation and internal transmission lines," it said.
The ministry added it will evaluate any new environmental impact statement for the solar plant that Audi submits.
Audi is a subsidiary of Volkswagen.
Audi Mexico said the solar panels it hoped to build were intended for self-consumption only and would be used "exclusively to carry out part of the power consumption that enable the global production of the Audi Q5."    -Reuters


